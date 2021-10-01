Tesco brokers deal with Heinz after ketchup and baked beans disappear from supermarkets | United Kingdom | New

In a statement, Tesco confirmed it would bring the full range of Heinz products back to its stores. The supermarket pointed to supply shortages and a pricing dispute with Heinz over the lack of products on its shelves.

In a joint statement, Tesco and Heinz said: “Tesco and Heinz are pleased to have reached an agreement which will see the full range of Heinz products return to Tesco shelves and online, continuing to offer our customers great value. on the nation’s favorite Heinz strains. “Trucks full of Heinz products including Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Heinz Beanz will be hitting the road shortly, and colleagues at Tesco will be working hard to ensure shelves are stocked again over the next few days. “With the UK summer finally here, Tesco shoppers will be able to get all the essentials they need for their perfect summer salad or barbecue, including the Heinz varieties they know and love. It’s great to be back together.

In 2021, Kraft Heinz boss Miguel Patricio warned buyers to expect higher prices in the coming months. Mr Patricio said the company is “raising prices, if necessary, around the world” of products such as ketchup and baked beans. He told the BBC that consumers will have to get used to paying more for food due to the world’s growing population and lack of land to grow produce. However, Mr Patricio also said companies should pick up the cost increases, adding: ‘I think it’s up to us, the industry and other companies to try to minimize these price increases.’ READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: Boris branded a ‘serial liar’ in attack on EU status

Tesco is also said to be in conflict with Mars Petcare, causing a shortage at some stores of popular pet food brands. Whiskas, Dreamies, Pedigree, Sheba and Crave are said to have disappeared from the shelves. A Tesco spokesperson told the Mirror that Tesco continued to sell Mars pet food products, but added that some items may not be available to shoppers. They added: “We are focused on controlling the cost of the weekly shop, providing customers with great value through our combination of Aldi Price Match, daily low prices and Clubcard prices. “With household budgets under increasing pressure, we have more responsibility than ever to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers. “We’re sorry this means some products are not available at the moment, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and hope this issue will be resolved soon.”