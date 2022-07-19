This pharmaceutical company declares a special dividend; Key Details Investors Should Know

Sanofi Special Dividend: Sanofi India has announced a one-time special interim dividend of Rs 193 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. In accordance with the regulatory filing, Sanofi said: “The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today today declared a one-time special interim dividend of Rs 193 per share of Rs. 10 each for the year ended 31 December 2022.”

The company has set August 8, 2022 as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the exceptional dividend. The company expects to pay said dividend as of August 22, 2022.

Sanofi India’s net profit decreased by 32.47% to Rs 120.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 from Rs 178.30 crore in the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales decreased by 11 .38% to Rs 699.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 compared to Rs 789.10 crore in the previous quarter ended June 2021.

Sanofi India Limited is one of the entities of Sanofi in India. It exists since 1956 and it was born under the name of Hoechst Fedco Pharma Private Limited. Sanofi India Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

Dividend history

Earlier this year, the company declared a record dividend of 1810% amounting to 181 rupees per share, and a special dividend of 3090% amounting to 309 rupees per share.

It has a good dividend history and has consistently declared dividends over the past 5 years. In 2021, it declared a 1250% stock dividend amounting to Rs 125 while in the same year it declared a 2400% special dividend amounting to Rs 240 per share.

Dividends are a form of incentive that shareholders receive for owning shares of a profitable company. Typically, when a company makes a profit, it shares some of the surplus with shareholders who hold some of their stock and this is called a “dividend”. Meanwhile, the ex-dividend date for a share is the business day preceding the record date of the declaration of shareholders eligible for payment.

On BSE, Sanofi shares closed at Rs 6,604 each, down Rs 145 or 2.15%. The shares touched an intraday high and low of Rs 6,750.05 each and Rs 6,586 each respectively. Its market capitalization is around Rs 15,209.01 crore.

Over the years, its name was changed to Hoechst Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Hoechst India Limited, Hoechst Marion Roussel Limited and Aventis Pharma Limited. Today, it employs over 3,000 staff across India. Sanofi, one of the global healthcare leaders, and its wholly-owned subsidiary – Hoechst GmbH, are major shareholders of Sanofi India Limited and together hold 60.4% of its paid-up share capital, according to its official website.

The views and investment advice of the experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management.

