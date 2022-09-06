This Tata Group action doubles investors’ money in 3 months. Do you own ?

Tata Investment Corporation share price today: Shares of Tata Investment Corporation, the NBFC arm of the Tata Group, continued as the stock hit a new high for the third straight session on Thursday. The certificate rose over 7% on BSE in early trades to a record high of Rs 2,886 per share with a market capitalization of Rs 14,227 crore. Shares have more than doubled in nearly three months.

The share of Tata Group’s NBFC arm has soared 47% over the past five sessions. Tata Investment Corporation stock is trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. In one year the stock is up 100% and has gained 88% in 2022. The Tata Group stock has turned into a multibagger stock over the last three months rising over 110% over the period , rising from the level of Rs 1,300 in mid-June this year, to double in value to Rs 2,880 currently. Over a one-year period, shares of Tata Investment rose around 119%, compared to an increase of more than 2% in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

Promoted by Tata Sons, Tata Investment Corporation Limited (TICL) is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Previously called The Investment Corporation of India, the company is primarily involved in investing in long-term investments such as stocks and stock-related securities. The Company is engaged in investing in listed and unlisted equities, debt securities and mutual fund companies across a wide range of industries. It invests in a portfolio of listed and unlisted securities of companies, including Tata Companies, which carry on various businesses. Its main sources of income are dividends, interest and gains on the sale of long-term investments.

finance

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net profit soared by 67.05% to Rs 89.94 crore from a profit of Rs 53.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Sales soared by 64.73% to Rs 101.97 crore in the June quarter from Rs 61.90 crore in the June quarter of last fiscal year. Pre-tax profit climbed 70.19% YoY to Rs 97.28 crore in the first quarter of June 2022. Total expenses climbed 88.4% YoY to Rs 11.17 crore in the first quarter of June 2022.

Should you invest?

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director of Proficient Equities, said: “Tata Investment has recently taken a huge step forward. Investors can wait for a small retracement to enter. There is a small retracement expected at the Rs 2,299 levels which may be a good point to accumulate. Aggressive investors can even buy at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 2,229. We can expect a target of Rs 3,343 from current levels.

Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at Share India, said: “Tata Investment Corporation has posted a massive recovery on the back of robust earnings from rising dividend income, interest and profits on the sale of investments. The stock is also seeing a potential increase in volumes on the technical setup and the momentum indicators on the daily and weekly charts reflect a strong uptrend. The counter could touch the levels of Rs 3,000 in the short and medium term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment advice of the experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Read all Latest business news and recent news here