TOP-TIER ROSEN Encourages Carvana Co. Investors to Seek Advice Before … | Your money

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds buyers of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) securities between May 6, 2020 and June 24, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important deadline of October 3, 2022 for lead plaintiff in the securities class action brought by the Company.

CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, the defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Carvana faced serious ongoing documentation, registration and title with many of its Vehicles; (2) as a result, Carvana was issuing unusually frequent temporary plates; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana violated laws and regulations in many existing markets; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana risked its ability to continue operations and/or expand operations in existing markets; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was exposed to an increased risk of government investigation and action; (6) Carvana was in discussions with state and local authorities regarding the aforementioned business tactics and issues; (7) Carvana was facing pending and pending regulatory action including license suspensions, terminations and probation in several states and counties, including Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina; and (8) therefore, the defendants’ statements regarding Carvana’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the real details entered the market, the lawsuit claims investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by an attorney unless you retain one. You can choose the lawyer of your choice. You can also remain an absent party member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to participate in any potential future upturn does not depend on their status as lead plaintiff.

