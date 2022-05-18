Traders Union analysts have selected the best Forex brokers in Pakistan

Forex trading for clients from Pakistan involves a number of specific features. Traders Union experts have conducted research and selected the best brokers for traders in this country.

Forex trading in Pakistan has a number of specific characteristics. These are mainly due to religion, as trade can only be carried out in compliance with Sharia. Merchants Union analysts Named the Best Forex Brokers in Pakistan. The list includes companies that operate in respect of the specificities of this country.

How do Traders Union analysts select brokers?

For the evaluation of brokers, Traders Union uses its own methodology, which includes more than 100 criteria and is adjusted for each specific country. For example, the availability of an Islamic account is an important requirement for Pakistan. This type of account allows Muslims to trade without violating Sharia.

Top 10 Brokers in Pakistan by Traders Union

During the analysis, Traders Union experts reviewed more than 50 brokers operating in Pakistan. The top list includes the following companies:

● Exness. This is a broker with a high number of trading accounts suitable for both Muslims and followers of other religions. The broker has low requirements for the minimum deposit.

● FBS. This broker offers a universal and user-friendly MetaTrader 4 platform. Traders have access to Forex and CFD trading. There is also social commerce.

● IC Markets. The company has been providing trading services for over 15 years. Clients have access to over 230 trading instruments.

● InstaForex. This is a well-known and reputable broker. Integration with ForexCopy is available, through which users can copy trades.

● Forex.com. This broker is well suited for novice traders, as it offers a simple and user-friendly trading platform with over 300 instruments available for trading.

● OctaFX. The company offers low minimum deposit requirements. A large number of trading accounts are available.

● FXTM. The broker offers advantageous trading conditions for traders. Commission-free trading is also available.

●XM. This broker offers in-depth analysis and training to its clients, so it is well suited for newbie traders.

● CMC Markets. Clients of this broker can work with more than 10,000 trading instruments.

● FXCM. Clients of this broker can trade using the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. More than 4,000 trading instruments are available.

These brokers have proven to be the best in terms of reliability, friendliness, commissions and fees, and are well suited for traders working in Pakistan.

The Best Forex Broker in Pakistan by Traders Union

Exness is the best broker in Pakistan, according to Traders Union analysts. The company has been present on the market since 2008. It holds 3 financial activity licenses. The broker offers more than 120 trading instruments, including currency pairs, CFDs on energies, precious metals and other assets.

Exness offers 5 types of trading accounts to its clients. The availability of the demo account is one of the significant benefits for Pakistan customers. Trading with leverage from 1:100 to 1:2000 is available. The company offers tight spreads and user-friendly MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms are available to traders.

Exness is considered the best broker by Traders Union. Experts regularly prepare and update customer reviews from Pakistan and other countries. Additionally, Traders Union partners can receive trade discounts.

