Trillium Property Management Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for Duplex Apartment Project



Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 8:11 a.m. SL time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.











June 22, Colombo: Trillium Property Management, a luxury apartment owner, developer and operator, on Tuesday held the groundbreaking ceremony for its latest project of 60 (two-storey) high-end duplex apartments with 2 designed villas exclusively at its strategic location at No: 33, Lional Edirisinghe Mawatha, Colombo 05.

Trillium Property Management President, Mr. Janaka Ratnayake graced the event, amidst a gathering of distinguished guests including clients, partners and government officials. The ceremony, which took place at the auspicious hour of 8 am, was preceded by a religious ceremony.

Scheduled to be ready for occupancy within 2 years, the US$10 million project is expected to be the most ideally located and prominent luxury real estate project in the city in an elite area, close to all the facilities and other amenities in addition to the relaxed and quiet environment.

Built on 55 contour terraced perches, the project will comprise 60 luxury duplex apartments comprising 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms and 02 exclusive villas.

The two exclusive villas spread over 05 floors with five bedrooms and bathroom, private elevator, private swimming pool, billiard room, outdoor space to bring a warm feeling to the owners.

The complex offers all modern conveniences, including ample parking, rooftop swimming pool, clubhouse, well-equipped gym and outdoor living space.

For more information:

Trillium Property Management Limited,

No. 38, Somadevi Square,

Kirulapona Avenue, Colombo 5.

0772-386617 / 077047541