Tung Ho Steel: Announcement of the transfer of real estate in the name of the subsidiary TUNG KANG ENGINEERING&CONSTRUTION CORPORATION.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): (1).Name of the underlying asset: (A)Factory. (B)Inseparable auxiliary equipment related to from steel bar processing and production. (2).Land located at No. 49-6, Caota, Guanyin Dist., Taoyuan City Taiwan (R.O.C.) 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: (1).Transaction unit amount: Factory is 6,222.17 square meters. (2).Unit price of factory: NT42,006.7/square meters. Total amount:NTD79,065,000.(without land) (3).Inseparable auxiliary equipment related to from steel bar processing and production total amount is NTD28,905,000 (4).Total transaction price:NTD107,970,000. 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): (1).Trading counterparty: TUNG HO STEEL ENTERPRISE CORP. (2).Relationship with the Company:parent company. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: (1).The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty: Overall operating performance planning of TUNG HO STEEL ENTERPRISE CORP. (2).The identity of the previous owner:None. (3).Its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty:None. (4).The previous date and monetary amount of transfer:None. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable. 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):Projected gain is NTD4,097,419. 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: In accordance with regulations of the contract. 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: (1).Reference basis for price determination:refer to market conditions and professional appraisal agency information. (2).Decision-making unit: the board of directors of TUNG KANG ENGINEERING&CONSTRUTION CORPORATION. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: A.Euro-Asia Real Estate Appraisers Firm:NT$105,861,282 B.CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD:NT$110,077,455 11.Name of the professional appraiser: A.Euro-Asia Real Estate Appraisers Firm: SU,CAI-RONG/JHOU,SHIH-YUAN B.CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD: LI,GEN-YUAN 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: A.(108) Gao Shi Ji Zi No. 000113 B.(96)Tai Nei Ji Zi No. 000300 C.(94)Tai Nei Ji Zi No. 000228 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:Not applicable. 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No. 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable. 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable. 17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable. 18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable. 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable. 20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable. 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: Overall operating performance planning of TUNG HO STEEL ENTERPRISE CORP. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None. 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes. 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/02 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/08/02 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:No. 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:Not applicable. 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:Not applicable. 29.Any other matters that need to be specified: This transaction can only be signed after the approval of the audit committee of the TUNG HO STEEL ENTERPRISE CORP.on August 4, 2022 and the approval of the board of directors.