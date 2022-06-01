UP Investor Summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for 1,406 projects worth Rs 80,000 Crore in Lucknow

Delhi, June 2: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on June 3, 2022. Around 11:00 a.m., the Prime Minister will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, where he will attend the UP Investor Summit @3.0 Inauguration Ceremony. At around 1:45 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany Honorable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir.

Thereafter, around 2:00 p.m., they will visit Dr. BR Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra at 2:15 p.m. The Kendra is the ancestral home of Hon’ble President, which was donated for public use and converted into a community center (Milan Kendra). Thereafter, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 p.m.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crores. The projects encompass various sectors such as agriculture and related activities, IT and electronics, MSMEs, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism, defense and aerospace, handloom hand and textiles, etc. The ceremony will bring together the main industry leaders of the country. PM Narendra Modi Led-Cabinet allows procurement by ‘cooperatives’ as buyers in the government e-market.

The 2018 UP Investors Summit was held from February 21-22, 2018, with the first ground-breaking ceremony taking place on July 29, 2018 and the second ground-breaking ceremony taking place on July 28, 2019. During the first groundbreaking ceremony, foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore were laid, while in the second groundbreaking ceremony, foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was raised.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on June 2, 2022 at 4:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle , log in to our website latestly.com).