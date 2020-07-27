UP Investor Summit: Gautam Buddh Nagar gets lion’s share of investment proposals

With Gautam Buddh Nagar pocketing the lion’s share in terms of investments, the groundwork for 1,406 projects was laid on Friday and investment proposals worth Rs 80,000 crore were announced at the third investment ceremony. inauguration of the UP Investor Summit.

It is proposed that the NCR district will get Rs 45,529.29 crore which would go towards funding 238 projects. The district is followed by the state capital, Lucknow, which is expected to receive Rs 4,460.88 crore for 45 projects.

After Lucknow, another district where investors have shown interest is Gorakhpur – the home territory of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth – where 47 projects worth Rs 2,828.86 crore have been approved.

In fourth place is another district in the NCR – Ghaziabad – where 204 projects have been proposed at a cost of Rs 2,168 crore.

It was followed by Aligarh with 63 projects worth Rs 1,900.86 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also attended the groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow on Friday and laid the groundwork for the 1,406 projects.

Thanking the investors for “trusting in the power of the youth of UP”, the Prime Minister said, “This record investment will create opportunities for thousands of jobs in the state. Together with India, this shows the growing confidence in the country’s and Uttar Pradesh’s growth story.

“It is Uttar Pradesh that will give impetus to India’s growth story in the 21st century,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that “chemical-free natural farming” along the Ganges and food processing were “golden opportunities”.

Addressing the audience, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said investments of Rs 80,000 crore would give direct employment to 5 lakh people, while 20 lakh would be employed indirectly.

It was the third Uttar Pradesh investor summit, the previous two having been held under previous BJP governments under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.