Vision Properties and Birch Group use Garibaldi Group as exclusive brokers

All ongoing joint venture projects between the Birch Group and Visual properties will now have the rental expertise of the Garibaldi Group oversee projects.

Starting at 350 and 360 Mount Kemble Ave. in Morristown, the Garibaldi Group has hired a team to oversee the project, consisting of company CEO Jeff Garibaldi, directors Jackie Madden and Brian Cass, and associate broker Bojan Nastoski.

This announcement solidifies the partnership between TGG and Birch Group/Vision Properties, as Garibaldi is also the exclusive leasing broker for the team’s property at 180 Park Ave. at Florham Park. 180 Park is a Class A office building that spans 228,000 square feet and is located on the prestigious Morris County campus known as Green at Florham Park.

After just three years under new ownership, the buildings on Mount Kemble Avenue and the surrounding property have undergone significant upgrades, including an expanded full-service cafe, renovated lobby areas, as well as an upgraded fitness center with several Peloton bikes for use by renters. The buildings, now Wired Certified Silver, also feature covered parking with solar panels, an on-site conference center, 24-hour security access with walking paths surrounding a fully landscaped campus that also includes a covered outdoor collaboration space as well as gathering areas, all alongside a man-made pond.

The joint venture team has pledged continued improvements to the property over the next three years and beyond, and based on their recent track record, their commitment seems sincere.

“This ownership group stands out for its understanding of the tenant experience,” Madden said. “Perhaps most importantly, they understand ‘the moment’ we find ourselves in, particularly from the tenant’s perspective, and they make it clear that they are ready and willing to meet any future needs that may arise. .”

“This team from Birch and Vision Properties has a keen instinct when it comes to understanding the market and knowing when they have an opportunity to differentiate themselves from the pack,” said Jeff Garibaldi. “They’re great at identifying the value of an asset and then breaking that value down to identify the asset’s distinct qualities and further activating those qualities to help it stand out even more from the competition, and that’s a delight to work with.”