Web Werks Announces Expansion Plans at Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh

Web Werks announced key investment plans at the Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh. Participate in the 3rd Groundbreaking Ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Web Werks, with with joint venture partner Iron Mountain Data Centers, announced plans to invest Rs 197 crore in a new large-scale data center in Noida. Web Werks will be part of approved data center parks approved by the government with additional investment to launch state-of-the-art facilities in key towns across Uttar Pradesh. Construction of new data center in Noida to start in 2022 with gross power of 20 MVA capacity and will be available to its customers by 2023. Following the existing plot of land to build this facility, Web Werks went ahead and acquired additional land for expansion.

The government of Uttar Pradesh plans to invest about ₹20,000 crore in the data center industry in the next five years. Government aims to make Uttar Pradesh the biggest data storage hub among the northern states, with the Yogi Adityanath government recently approving three data centers parks. It will also ensure adequate and uninterrupted power supply, the lifeline of data centers,

through the ‘Free access program‘. Web Werks has announced plans to implement an Edge data center facilities in all key cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil Rathi, Founder and CEO of Web Werks, said: “The localisation Uttar Pradesh’s advantage has made the state attractive for investment in IT and electronics industry from many leading players; both Indian and global. The state’s expanse also allows Web Werks to increase its investments and launch Edge facilities in key cities, further strengthening its presence in the region. Multiple e-governance services and online service delivery platforms will turn the state into a major consumer of cloud storage for these data centers. Our customers will benefit from the geographic advantage, the strong IT ecosystem and the availability of quality talent. »

In 2021, Web Werks also signed MoUs with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu government to set up data centers in Bangalore and Chennai. This development was in line with the announcement of expansion plans for PAN India from Web Werks and its joint venture partner Iron Mountain Data Centers, a global operator. The company recently announced the acquisition of industrial buildings in Bangalore and Hyderabad which will be converted into data centers. Expansion into existing markets from Mumbai, Pune and NCR is already underway.

Data consumption and increasing data traffic is driving demand for data storage in India. Web Werks and Iron Mountain Data Centers goal of expanding across India is to eradicate the gap between supply and demand for high quality and scalable data centers in the digital age . Both companies are committed to building the connected future, providing ICT solutions on hosted infrastructure for colocation and cloud, network, security and managed services.