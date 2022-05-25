What is vital for new insurance brokers and agents?

“There’s part of a trend around the older, more experienced generation coming in, and the young people coming in [with a] lack of training [and] lack of pure knowledge,” said Pugsley, vice president of customer success for Goose Digital, a digital marketing agency with a large insurance client base. As a result, “there is a major effort to educate brokers and agents on…how to sell the products.”

CEO and Founder Michael Turcsanyi started Goose Digital about seven years ago as “a modern marketing automation and digital marketing company.” Based in Toronto, Canada, the 32-staff agency has clients there, but many more in the United States, with others in the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, Pugsley said.

Goose Digital is not industry independent. Beyond insurance, he serves finance and credit union clients as well as others in technology, manufacturing and healthcare. Insurance customers include large and small carriers and brokers, MGAs, group benefits, and certain travel and life customers.

However, insurance represents a significant percentage of Goose Digital’s total business, and insurance is also part of the DNA of the founders. Pugsley is Turcsanyi’s sister and the family ran a number of P/C brokerages in Alberta, Canada. Goose’s insurance business was essentially acquired from that time, Pugsley said.

Pugsley herself is a veteran of the underwriter and brokerage side of the insurance industry, with experience in areas such as personal, commercial and group insurance.

Not an insurtech

Pugsley is quick to point out that Goose Digital is not an insurtech. Rather, he knows what technologies make sense for clients and works with and delivers what he considers to be the world’s best technology systems, including Salesforce and HubSpot.

The company approaches marketing automation in two verticals. Lead generation and all that comes with attracting leads and selling new business across multiple channels is on one side. On the other side: customer marketing, complemented by complementary accounts and loyalty programs, among other activities.

“In those, you’re going to have add-ons. You’re going to have very multi-channel email campaigns. You’re going to have…CSRs and account managers,” Pugsley said. how we operate the system.”

Goose Digital’s virtual marketing efforts for insurance industry clients target their consumers, but more often the campaigns are designed to reach agents and brokers, Pugsley explained.

Specifically, it means “digital marketing strategies that penetrate the existing broker and agent (customer) base and attract new brokerages and new brokers within those brokerages,” Pugsley said. “We will have very specific policies for carriers who speak to brokers and agents and policies for the ultimate insured.”

Strategy first

Strategies come first, Pugsley said, followed by electronic tools to bring those ideas to life.

“We never skip the strategy component,” Pugsley added. “Tools and technology, they’re only as good as the strategy you want them with.”

Making Goose Digital work better: 20+ out-of-the-box insurance use cases in areas like lead generation and customer marketing. They can serve as templates that carriers or brokers adapt accordingly.

“It’s a starting point. We’ve taken the guesswork out. We don’t need to know how to do it and strategically build a cross-sell business [campaign]for example, but they have a ton of flexibility for nuances that apply to their brokerage or carrier,” Pugsley said.

For customers who require technology components in their marketing planning, Goose can provide “custom widgets”. Translated, this applies to a single, small-scale technology that can help get the job done, such as a custom microsite – a webpage or small website designed to promote a company’s product, service, campaign or event. ‘a company.

The company organizes for its clients paid media campaigns, high levels of email marketing, the use of landing pages and microsites, webinars and event programs.

“Built-in marketing automation really allows you to look at a customer journey from the lead stage and have a real impact on that journey, from day one,” Pugsley said. “It gives you such visibility and flexibility [and better impact]. Without that, it’s very difficult… to have an influence on this journey.