WORLDWIDE RECOGNIZED INVESTOR ADVISOR ROSEN Urges Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Investors Suffering Losses to Find Counsel Ahead of Important April 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CABA

New York, New York – Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2022 – WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA): (i) pursuant to and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in the the Company’s initial public offering made on or around October 24, 2019 (the “IPO” or the “Offer”); and/or (ii) between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the material Deadline of April 29, 2022 for the main applicant.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cabaletta securities during the Class Period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any fees or out-of-pocket costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Cabaletta class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3749 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for class action information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to act as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 29, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of the other class members to direct the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, the IPO offering documents and defendants throughout the class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the principal data of the Phase 1 clinical trial indicated that DSG3-CAART had, among other things, worsened disease activity scores in some participants and required additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3 infusion -CAART; (2) as a result, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented it to investors; (3) therefore, the Company had exaggerated the clinical and/or commercial prospects of DSG3-CAART; and (4) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the real details entered the market, the lawsuit claims investors suffered damages.

To join the Cabaletta class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3749 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for class action information.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by an attorney unless you retain one. You can choose the lawyer of your choice. You can also remain an absent party member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to participate in any potential future upturn does not depend on their status as lead plaintiff.

